MAGGOT CASKET Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Album Set For June Release

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Kentucky's sick death metal zombies Maggot Casket and are set to release their debut album entitled Maggot Casket June 22nd on CD and Digital formats.

Kentucky's Maggot Casket present a brutal slab of death metal which focuses on horror and the grotesque, dealing with topics such as digging up a bride at the cemetery, experimenting on corpses, a zombie apocalypse and that fucking black van that keeps creeping through your neighborhood when the teenage girls get off the school bus. Maggot Casket features eight tracks of savage, remorseless and unmerciful metal mayhem that is not for the faint of heart.

Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Maggot Casket”

“Harvester Of Marrow”

“Zombie Eclipse”

“Mortuary Mistress”

“Bastard Son Of A Bastard Son”

“Mourning Wood”

“One Eyed God”

“The Creep”

“Mortuary Mistress”: