MAGIC KINGDOM Streaming New Track “Wizards And Witches”

AFM Records has announced the release of the new album from Belgian symphonic speed metallers, Magic Kingdom. MetAlmighty will hit the streets on November 22. The new album delivers 100% of what the fans are expecting, Dushan's splendid guitar work combined with the strong vocal performance of Michael Vescera puts flesh on the songs and zests artfulness. New song, "Wizards And Witches", is streaming below.

"Michael's vocals are very expressive and passionate," notes Petrossi. "He always gives 100% and holds nothing back. We needed someone like him and are very glad that he is part of the band now.”

The bands sound has iron balls, is deeply rooted in melodic metal, and definitively has a mind of its own. The furious playing of Petrossi especially adds the neo-classical touch, no wonder that the excellent guitarist is compared to greats like Yngwie Malmsteen and Michael Romeo.

And so the new album MetAlmighty will hook up right there where Savage Requiem ended. The production of the new album delights with flawless and nuanced sound, which develops an amazing amount of pressure and an arc of suspense at the same time.

Tracklisting:

"Unleash The Dragon"

"Wizards And Witches"

"In The Den Of The Mountain Trolls"

"Fear My Fury"

"Rise From The Ashes, Demon"

"Metalmighty"

"So Fragile"

"Temple Of No Gods"

"Just A Good Man"

"Dark Night, Dark Thoughts"

"King Without A Crown"

"Wizards And Witches":

Lineup:

Dushan Petrossi (guitars)

Michael Vescera (vocals)

Vassili Moltchanov (bass)

Michael Brush (drums)