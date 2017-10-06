MAGICK TOUCH Reveal "Under The Gun" Video

Norwegian hard rockers Magick Touch reveal their new video "Under The Gun". The track is the first glimpse of the band's forthcoming second album, Blades, Chains, Whips & Fire, which shall see international release early next year via Edged Circle Productions.

Magick Touch are a power trio from the southwestern coastal town of Bergen, Norway. The band - HK Rein on guitar and vocals, Bård Nordvik on drums, and Christer Ottesen on bass and vocals - formed in 2014 and released their debut album, Electrick Sorcery, through Edged Circle in 2015.



As the trio encompasses at least two singers and three songwriters, Magick Touch is almost like getting several bands for the price of one. Even more so than their celebrated debut, Blades, Chains, Whips & Fire plays this out with absolute (and absolutely addicting) aplomb. The vocals are characterful indeed, blending into slick harmonies on infectious choruses whilst Rein’s wah-drenched solos are splendidly delivered. Once again, this is that rich 'n' rewarding middle point between hard rock and heavy metal, and Magick Touch finesse it with a truly magickal touch.



Release date, cover art, and tracklisting for Magick Touch's Blades, Chains, Whips & Fire to be announced shortly.

