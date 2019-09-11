MAGNUM - 2020 Scandinavian Tour Dates Announced

British rock icons, Magnum, have announced a string of Scandinavian tour dates for April 2020. Dates are listed below.

April

8 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan

9 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

11 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nojesfabriken

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

14 - Malmo, Sweden - Babel

Magnum have been hard at work in the studio all year creating their 21st studio album, due for release in early 2020.

Almost all the recording has now been completed and mixing will be starting very soon. The album will be the first to feature the thunderous rhythms of new bassist Dennis Ward, who has also supplied some truly spectacular backing vocals. Lee Morris has done a sterling job giving the offering drive, power and excitement. Rick Benton has surpassed himself with keyboard arrangements of huge scope and majesty. All of which provides a sublime compliment to the band’s stalwarts - the exhilarating guitar work of Tony Clarkin and Bob Catley’s inimitable vocal talents.

After the phenomenal success of Lost On The Road To Eternity, the band have also invited Wolf Kershek to contribute orchestration. In addition, there have been several guest musicians involved, with recording going on not only in the band’s usual base of M2 studios in Wolverhampton, but in other studios and even other countries. Everything is being brought together by long-time studio engineer Sheena Sear. It couldn’t get much bigger than this!

Rodney Matthews has once again provided a fantastic and beautiful piece of art for the front cover. And Al Barrow remains very much an active member of the extended Magnum family; putting together the booklet and remaining artwork.

Says the band: "We’re all very excited about this one, we think it’s truly going to be something special. We can’t wait for you all to hear it."

Magnum recently announced that they will be joining forces with Swiss rockers Gotthard for a string of dates in April.

Confirmed dates:

April

16 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

17 - Airport Obertraubling - Regensburg, Germany

18 - Volksbankmessehalle - Balingen, Germany

20 - TonHalle - München, Germany

21 - Stadthalle - Fürth, Germany

22 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

24 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

25 - Pier2 - Bremen, Germany

26 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

28 - Stadthalle - Singen (Kultur und Tourismus Singen), Germany

29 - E-Werk - Köln, Germany

30 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

For tickets and more information, head here.