MAGNUM Announce Summer 2019 Live Dates; Vinyl Reissues Due In June

British rock icons, Magnum, have announced a string of summer tour dates, launching on June 4 in the UK. Confirmed dates are listed below.

June

4 - Kings Hall - Stoke, UK

5 - Coliseum - Aberdare, UK

7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

9 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Nordrhein, Germany

11 - Apex Bury St. - Edmunds, UK

12 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

13 - Parr Hall - Warrington, UK

15 - Rock The Coast Festival - Malaga, Spain

In other news, three classic Magnum albums will be reissued in Europe in June and July. Details below.

Sacred Blood - Divine Lies (June 7)

- 2LP+CD

- Gatefold, yellow with red swirls vinyl, 180 g, CD in paper sleeve

- 1,000 copies

Tracklisting:

LP 1

Side 1

"Sacred Blood, Divine Lies"

"Crazy Old Mothers"

Side 2

"Gypsy Queen"

"Princess In Rags (The Cult)"

"Your Dreams Won't Die"

LP 2

Side 1

"Afraid Of The Night"

"A Forgotten Conversation"

"Quiet Rhapsody"

Side 2

"Twelve Men Wise And Just"

"Don't Cry Baby"

Original release date 2016 - out of print since then, now available again with a different colour.

Escape From The Shadow Garden (June 7)

- 2LP+CD

- Gatefold, purple transparency vinyls, 180 g, CD in paper sleeve

- 1,000 copies

Tracklisting:

LP 1

Side 1

"Live ‘Til You Die"

"Unwritten Sacrifice"

"Falling For The Big Plan"

Side 2

"Crying In The Rain"

"Too Many Clowns"

"Midnight Angel"

LP 2

Side 1

"The Art Of Compromise"

"Don’t Fall Asleep"

"Wisdom’s Had Its Day"

Side 2

"Burning River"

"The Valley Of Tears"

"Dance Of The Black Tattoo" (live) (bonus track)

Original release date 2014 - out of print since then, now available again with a different colour.

Lost On The Road To Eternity (July 5)

- 2LP+CD

- Gatefold, green with white swirls vinyls, 180 g, CD in paper sleeve

- 1,000 copies

Tracklisting:

LP 1

Side 1

"Peaches And Cream"

"Show Me Your Hands"

"Storm Baby"

Side 2

"Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret"

"Lost On The Road To Eternity"

LP 2

Side 3

"Without Love"

"Tell Me What You've Got To Say"

"Ya Wanna Be Someone"

Side 4

"Forbidden Masquerade"

"Glory To Ashes"

"King Of The World"

Original release date 2018 - out of print since then, now available again with a different colour.