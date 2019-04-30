MAGNUM Announce Summer 2019 Live Dates; Vinyl Reissues Due In June
April 30, 2019, an hour ago
British rock icons, Magnum, have announced a string of summer tour dates, launching on June 4 in the UK. Confirmed dates are listed below.
June
4 - Kings Hall - Stoke, UK
5 - Coliseum - Aberdare, UK
7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden
9 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Nordrhein, Germany
11 - Apex Bury St. - Edmunds, UK
12 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK
13 - Parr Hall - Warrington, UK
15 - Rock The Coast Festival - Malaga, Spain
In other news, three classic Magnum albums will be reissued in Europe in June and July. Details below.
Sacred Blood - Divine Lies (June 7)
- 2LP+CD
- Gatefold, yellow with red swirls vinyl, 180 g, CD in paper sleeve
- 1,000 copies
Tracklisting:
LP 1
Side 1
"Sacred Blood, Divine Lies"
"Crazy Old Mothers"
Side 2
"Gypsy Queen"
"Princess In Rags (The Cult)"
"Your Dreams Won't Die"
LP 2
Side 1
"Afraid Of The Night"
"A Forgotten Conversation"
"Quiet Rhapsody"
Side 2
"Twelve Men Wise And Just"
"Don't Cry Baby"
Original release date 2016 - out of print since then, now available again with a different colour.
Escape From The Shadow Garden (June 7)
- 2LP+CD
- Gatefold, purple transparency vinyls, 180 g, CD in paper sleeve
- 1,000 copies
Tracklisting:
LP 1
Side 1
"Live ‘Til You Die"
"Unwritten Sacrifice"
"Falling For The Big Plan"
Side 2
"Crying In The Rain"
"Too Many Clowns"
"Midnight Angel"
LP 2
Side 1
"The Art Of Compromise"
"Don’t Fall Asleep"
"Wisdom’s Had Its Day"
Side 2
"Burning River"
"The Valley Of Tears"
"Dance Of The Black Tattoo" (live) (bonus track)
Original release date 2014 - out of print since then, now available again with a different colour.
Lost On The Road To Eternity (July 5)
- 2LP+CD
- Gatefold, green with white swirls vinyls, 180 g, CD in paper sleeve
- 1,000 copies
Tracklisting:
LP 1
Side 1
"Peaches And Cream"
"Show Me Your Hands"
"Storm Baby"
Side 2
"Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret"
"Lost On The Road To Eternity"
LP 2
Side 3
"Without Love"
"Tell Me What You've Got To Say"
"Ya Wanna Be Someone"
Side 4
"Forbidden Masquerade"
"Glory To Ashes"
"King Of The World"
Original release date 2018 - out of print since then, now available again with a different colour.