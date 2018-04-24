MAGNUM Confirm New Tour Dates In November

British hard rock legends Magnum have updated their tour schedule with the addition of a string of dates in November. The new shows are listed below:

November

22 - Liquid Rooms - Edinburgh, UK

23 - Winterstorm - Troon, UK

24 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK

25 - Plug - Sheffield, UK

27 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK

28 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

30 - Gargarin 205 - Athens, Greece

Find Magnum's complete tour itinerary here.

The Road To Eternity tour is in support of Magnum’s most recent album, Lost On The Road To Eternity, which was released in January this year to critical acclaim.

Lost On The Road To Eternity is available via Steamhammer/SPV on 2 CD digipak version incl. bonus live disc, 2LP coloured version, download and stream. Order here.

Lost On The Road To Eternity contains eleven new songs, among them the first single release, “Without Love”, and a duet by Catley and Tobias Sammet on the title track, a kind of artistic thank you by the Edguy /Avantasia frontman in appreciation of Catley’s guest stint on a number of Sammet’s releases.

The release is complemented by Rodney Matthews’s atmospheric cover artwork as well as a total of four live bonus tracks on the CD digipak version recorded at Magnum’s 2017 performance at the Leyendas Del Rock festival in Alicante, Spain.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Peaches And Cream”

“Show Me Your Hands”

“Storm Baby”

“Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret”

“Lost On The Road To Eternity”

“Without Love”

“Tell Me What You've Got To Say”

“Ya Wanna Be Someone”

“Forbidden Masquerade”

“Glory To Ashes”

“King Of The World”

CD2 (Bonus Live Disc)

“Sacred Blood - Divine Lies”

“Crazy Old Mothers”

“Your Dreams Won’t Die”

“Twelve Men Wise And Just”

“Without Love” lyric video: