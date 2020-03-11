MAGNUM - European Tour To Go Ahead As Planned: "F**k Coronavirus"

British rock icons Magnum have checked in with an important update for their fans:

"A statement regarding the impact of Covid-19 on the forthcoming tour. Let's get this right out there:

The band are NOT going to cancel the tour. We've been in rehearsal for 3 weeks now. We're all in excellent health. Dennis (Ward / bass) has been fitting in fantastically and we're looking forward to playing our new material for the first time to as many people as possible. We are contractually obliged to play every single show and we intend to do so.

We'd urge every fan and indeed every human being around the world to not fall into the trap of allowing fear and misinformation to prevent them from living their lives to the fullest. If a band with an average age of nearly 60 are chomping at the bit to get on a tour bus and go and play our hearts out for three months solid we sincerely hope that you're not too afraid to come out and see us! Pack these venues out and show us what Magnum fans are made of.

F&*k Coronavirus See you on the road."

Magnum have released a new digital single, "Where Are You Eden?", taken from their new album, The Serpent Rings. You can listen to the song below.

The Serpent Rings was recorded by the Magnum line-up consisting of guitarist Tony Clarkin, vocalist Bob Catley, keyboardist Rick Benton and drummer Lee Morris, plus their latest addition, bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Place Vendome, Unisonic, among others), who joined the fold to replace Al Barrow.

Tracklisting:

"Where Are You Eden?"

"You Can't Run Faster Than Bullets"

"Madman Or Messiah"

"The Archway Of Tears"

"Not Forgiven"

"The Serpent Rings"

"House Of Kings"

"The Great Unknown"

"Man"

"The Last One On Earth"

"Crimson on the White Sand"

"Where Are You Eden?":

"Not Forgiven" lyric video:

Album teaser:

(Photo - Rob Barrow Photography)