MAGNUM - Lost On The Road To Eternity Album Due In January; TOBIAS SAMMET Guests On Title Track

The release of their latest album, Lost On The Road To Eternity, sees British hard rock band Magnum celebrate a very special anniversary on January 19th. It will be the 20th studio recording by the group surrounding founding members Bob Catley (vocals) and Tony Clarkin (guitar) since their 1978 debut Kingdom Of Madness. At the same time, Clarkin, Catley and bassist Al Barrow are set to introduce their current lineup featuring new additions Rick Benton (keyboards) and Lee Morris (drums). Benton joined the Magnum camp in December 2016 to replace long-standing member Mark Stanway, while Morris took over from Harry James only a few months ago.

Lost On The Road To Eternity contains eleven new songs, among them the first single release, “Without Love”, and a duet by Catley and Tobias Sammet on the title track, a kind of artistic thank you by the Edguy /Avantasia frontman in appreciation of Catley’s guest stint on a number of Sammet’s releases.

The release will once again be complemented by Rodney Matthews’s atmospheric cover artwork as well as a total of four live bonus tracks on the CD digipak version recorded at Magnum’s 2017 performance at the Leyendas Del Rock festival in Alicante, Spain.

Lost On The Road To Eternity will be available via Steamhammer/SPV on January 19th as digipak version including bonus live disc, 2LP coloured version, download and stream.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Peaches And Cream”

“Show Me Your Hands”

“Storm Baby”

“Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret”

“Lost On The Road To Eternity”

“Without Love”

“Tell Me What You've Got To Say”

“Ya Wanna Be Someone”

“Forbidden Masquerade”

“Glory To Ashes”

“King Of The World”

CD2 (Bonus Live Disc)

“Sacred Blood - Divine Lies”

“Crazy Old Mothers”

“Your Dreams Won’t Die”

“Twelve Men Wise And Just”

Magnum are scheduled to embark on a major European tour from January to April 2018.