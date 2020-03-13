MAGNUM - The Serpent Rings Tour With GOTTHARD Postponed; "Good Luck To Everyone In These Troubled Times"

British rock icons, Magnum, have announced the postponement of their 2020 spring tour with Gotthard.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must finally concede to the inevitable," says the band. "A combination of government measures in numerous countries, and liaising with promoters and our co-headliners Gotthard has meant that ultimately the decision has been taken out of our hands.

"The Serpent Rings Tour will be postponed until later this year and early next. Dates will be announced as soon as possible. Those with tickets will be entitled to a refund or to attend rescheduled shows - information on this will be given as soon as we know more.

"We're very sorry to all the loyal fans who were looking forward to coming to see us. But even more than this we are sorry for those who will feel the financial impact of this for months and even years to come. Our friends, the crew, who now have empty diaries and no immediate prospect of new shows of any kind. Our support acts, promoters, venue staff, security, bar staff and the touring industry as a whole - all of whom face exceptionally hard times now.

"It was never our intent to cause anger and hurt with our previous defiance. With so much already paid for, contracts all in place and the band all rehearsed and ready to go we had very little choice but to try and carry on despite mounting pressure. We really wanted to play more than you can imagine. We held on as long as we could.

"Good luck to everyone in these troubled times. We'll see you on the other side..." - Bob, Tony, Rick, Lee, Dennis and all the Magnum team

(Photo - Rob Barrow Photography)