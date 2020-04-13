MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL Release New Video For “Queen Of Fire” Featuring BATTLE BEAST’s NOORA LOUHIMO

Heavy metal guitarist, songwriter, and producer Magnus Karlsson recently announced his third album, We Are The Night from his solo project Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall. It will be released on May 8, 2020 via Frontiers Music Srl. As with the prior two Free Fall releases, "We Are The Night" features an exciting array of guest vocalists taking the lead on tracks throughout the album.

Today a video for the song "Queen Of Fire" featuring Battle Beast vocalist Noora Louhimo has been released.

Pre-order/save We Are The Night here.

For this new album, We Are The Night, Magnus again enlisted a dream team of singers featuring some of the strongest melodic singers in metal and hard rock. The list includes the awesome Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive, Dirty Shirley), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow), the newest vocal star on the Frontiers’ label, Renan Zonta (Electric Mob), Tony Martin (Mollo/Martin, ex-Black Sabbath), and Mike Andersson (Cloudscape). Rounding out the line-up on the album is Anders Kollerfors on drums. Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Primal Fear, Amaranthe, Pretty Maids, etc.) mixed.

On making the album, Magnus says, "After all hours of songwriting and recording, I sat back and listened to the final mixes and wondered, 'How can I ever top this album?' It has the sound and vibe I've always been searching for. Old and new friends that I admire are singing their hearts out and making the songs better than I ever could have dreamed of! Well, the third Free Fall album is something really special to me and I hope it will be that for you too!"

Of Dino Jelusick, the guest vocalist on first single, "Hold Your Fire", Magnus shares, "I first heard/saw Dino on YouTube and then checked out his band Animal Drive. I was totally knocked out by his amazing voice! He’s got a voice that can be compared with many of the singing legends we adore, but he’s got his own style filled with heart, soul, and tons of power! Crank up 'Hold Your Fire' and get ready to get blown away by the awesome Dino Jelusick!"

Magnus Karlsson is well known as the mastermind behind several Frontiers productions, including the successful initial Allen/Lande trilogy and the recent spin-off album, Allen/Olzon as well as releases by Starbreaker (with Tony Harnell), Bob Catley, and Kiske/Somerville. In 2008, he joined German heavy metal icons Primal Fear and with them has toured the world and recorded several successful albums which charted in multiple countries around the globe.

In 2013, he launched his solo project Free Fall, which was warmly received by the numerous fans of the Swedish mastermind and showcased Magnus’ songwriting and production skills with lead vocals provided by a varied cast of some the finest singers in metal and hard rock.

Tracklisting:

"Hold Your Fire "(Dino Jelusick)

"Kingdom Falls" (Renan Zonta)

"We Are The Night" (Magnus Karlsson)

"Queen Of Fire" (Noora Louhimo)

"Dreams And Scars" (Renan Zonta)

"All The Way To The Stars" (Mike Andersson)

"One By One" (Ronnie Romero)

"Under The Black Star" (Dino Jelusick)

"Temples And Towers" (Tony Martin)

"Don’t Walk Away" (Magnus Karlsson)

"On My Way Back To Earth" (Instrumental)

"Far From Over" (Tony Martin)

"Queen Of Fire":

"Hold Your Fire":

Lineup:

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars, Bass, Keyboard, And Vocals

Anders Köllerfors - Drums

Vocals: Dino Jelusick, Renan Zonta, Noora Louhimo, Mike Andersson, Ronnie Romero, Tony Martin