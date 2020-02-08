MAGNUS ROSÉN Working On New Solo Album; Former BLACK SABBATH Singer TONY MARTIN Confirmed As Guest

Former Hammerfall bassist Magnus Rosén is working on a new solo album with under the banner Magnus Rosén Band.

The band features Fabio Buitvidas on drums and Raphael Mattos on guitar. Rosén has revealed that former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin, former Firewind singer Chitral Somapala, and former ABBA session guitarist Janne Schaffer. More guests will be announced soon.

Additional details about the album will be revealed soon.