MAIDEN UNITED Featuring THRESHOLD, WITHIN TEMPTATION Members - The Flight To Carré Episode #3; Video

Maiden United, the acoustic Iron Maiden tribute project featuring Damian Wilson (Threshold, Headspace) and Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), will play their biggest show yet at the Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on January 27th, 2018.

This documentary follows Maiden United’s 10 year journey to their biggest show yet at the Royal Theatre Carré.

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Maiden United recently announced that the first guest musicians who will join Damian, Ruud, Mike Coolen (Within Temptation), Joey Bruers (Up The Irons), Huub van Loon (Dearworld) and Thijs Schrijnemakers (Orgel Vreten) at the Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam will be Sharon den Adel (Within Temptation), Dennis Stratton (Iron Maiden) and Wudstik (Ayreon). More guests to be announced.

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2: