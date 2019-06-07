MAJESTICA Premier "Above The Sky" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

Swedish symphonic power metallers, Majestica, have released an official video for "Above The Sky", the title track of their debut album, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below, and order the album here.

Tommy Johansson is a well-known musician, especially due to his role as guitar player of heavy metallers Sabaton. But before he joined the Swedish "war machine", he was already busy playing in his own band named Reinxeed, currently completed by bassist Chris David and guitarist Alex Oriz. Of course, his touring acitivities with Sabaton slowed down the creative process for Reinxeed a bit.

The group has now returned - seemingly out of nowhere - with a new 10-track album entitled Above The Sky and a brand new name, Majestica, to top it off. On the new record, Tommy presents not only his guitar skills but also his vocal abilities once again, which he also showcased as Twilight Force's stand-in singer throughout autumn 2017.

Tommy states, "It's been many years since we last released an album, so we decided to 'start over' as a new band, Majestica, instead. It's not only a majestic and epic name for a power metal band from Sweden, it's also a tribute to the album Majestic that we released with Reinxeed in 2010. We came up with it and it sounded great, it felt perfect for this kind of music and just feels right."

In regards to their musical direction he adds, "People can expect real power metal in the vein of Helloween, Stratovarius and Gamma Ray, but also great symphonic parts with catchy melodies and choruses with a lot of choral arrangements, guitar solos, beautiful inflections and of course - high pitched vocals like Michael Kiske, Timo Kotipelto and Sebastian Bach."

Not only their band name has changed, the quartet is also a trio at the moment. But fans don't have to worry: Majestica bagged no less than Uli Kusch (ex-Helloween) for the drum recordings of their debut album.

Tommy comments, "It was a huge honour and his drums make this album sound more alive than any album I've ever recorded with any other band before. Since many songs are inspired by Helloween and Gamma Ray it just felt right to have his drumming and input on the songs."

The album was recorded with guitarist Alex Oriz (Soundgarden Studio/Studio Oriz) and Ronny Milianowicz (Studio Seven), who also mixed the record and took care of the production alongside Tommy Johansson (guitars, vocals). Mastering duties were handled by Tony Lindgren (Katatonia, Angra, Enslaved, etc.) at Fascination Street Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Above The Sky"

"Rising Tide"

"The Rat Pack"

"Mötley True"

"The Way To Redemption"

"Night Call Girl"

"Future Land"

"The Legend"

"Father Time (Where Are You Now)"

"Alliance Forever"

Bonus tracks (Digi and 2LP only):

"Future Land" (2002)

"Spaceballs"

"Above The Sky" video:

"Rising Tide" lyric video:

"Night Call Girl" lyric video: