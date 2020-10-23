MAJESTICA Release New Single "Ghost Of Christmas Past", Kick-Off Pre-Order For A Christmas Carol Album

In 2019, the Swedish power metal heroes Majestica released their debut album Above The Sky and it became a huge success within the metal community. Now in 2020, they are back with not only a new album but a special treat for their fans: a Christmas musical power metal album entitled A Christmas Carol. It’s pure symphonic power metal in the true Majestica spirit along with elements inspired by the likes of Twilight Force, Rhapsody, Alan Silvestri, Danny Elfman and John Williams. Today, the band have released a video for the first single, titled "Ghost Of Christmas Past".

Majestica bassist Chris David comments: "If you know the story of 'A Christmas Carol', I think the title 'Ghost Of Christmas Past', tells you what the song is all about. But if you don’t, it is about Ebenezer Scrooge's past, what happened in his early years and how he became the greedy, lonely man he is. The music shows off many elements you can expect from the record. It is a symphonic power metal Christmas musical album so of course, you will hear sleigh bells, glockenspiel, recognizable Christmas melodies, and an appearance of 'The Majestic Choir'. But it is also a Majestica album and I promise you that you will hear that as well!"

Majestica also kick-off the pre-order for the album today. It will be available digitally and on CD. Release date is December 4th via Nuclear Blast.

Tracklisting:

"A Christmas Carol"

"Christmas Story"

"Ghost Of Marley"

"Ghost Of Christmas Past"

"The Joy Of Christmas"

"Ghost Of Christmas Present"

"Ghost Of Christmas To Come"

"A Christmas Has Come"

"A Majestic Christmas Theme"

What makes this a unique Christmas album is not just the inclusion of plenty of well‐known Christmas songs, but also because the theme is the well‐known story of Ebenezer Scrooge from the Charles Dickens novel “A Christmas Carol”. With many different voices for the many characters in the story alongside fitting music, people will not only hear a newly well‐written power metal album, but also a power metal musical that gives you a unique Christmas feeling.

The vocals are once again in the vein of Michael Kiske, Tobias Sammet, and Sebastian Bach, but this time together with guest singers from such bands as Veonity, Hot Beef Injection and all the members from Majestica doing lead vocals. The artwork is made by underground artist Madeleine Andersson.

On the previous album Above The Sky people can hear the legendary drummer Uli Kusch (ex‐Helloween, ex‐Gamma Ray, Ex‐Masterplan). On this album, Majestica has the great drummer Joel Kollberg (Veonity) who doesn't only plays the drums like he was born to do it, he also loves power metal and knows exactly what is needed. “We are all very happy with Joel as a drummer, not only for the way he plays the songs and how fast he has learned all the previous songs together with the new material but also because he’s a great guy and we just love him. Great drummer, a great singer and a great friend.” closes Tommy. The music was written, recorded, and produced by Majestica at Nygård, Ekshärad during the summer of 2020. The mixing and mastering of this album was completed by Jonas Kjellgren (Scar Symmetry, Raubtier) at Black Lounge Studios.