MAJESTY Announce One-Off Show With POWERWOLF, Headline Tour Dates For October / November 2019

German heavy metal act, Majesty, lead you into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The band have released the second single and first official video from their new album, Legends, out on June 28th. It can be viewed below.

In support of the upcoming release, Majesty have not only just announced three shows on the release weekend including a show with mighty Powerwolf, the band will kick off a tour this fall, with very special guests Warkings and Victorius.

Says band mastermind Tarek Maghary: “There is no better way to celebrate the release of Legends than together with our fans as one big metal family. We will of course present you lots of new songs but also play all classic Majesty tracks. Thereby the setlist of these shows will be pretty long and I can already promise you some metal parties you will never forget!”

Dates are as follows:

June

28 – Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher (with Powerwolf)

29 – Aalen, Germany - Rock It

30 – Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult

October

26 – Graz, Austria - Explosiv

27 – München, Germany - Backstage Club

28 – Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

29 – Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

30 – London, UK - The Underworld

31 – Köln, Germany - MTC

November

1– Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2– Hamburg, Germany - Logo

3– Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club

Majesty, centered around mastermind Tarek Maghary, deliver a new single that expresses everything they stand for: Going your own way, living your dream and stay true to yourself without any compromises.

Singer Tarek commented: "This song was written to be an anthem for all people who are ready to live a life of freedom and break out of their daily routine. The time is now to stand tall against the world, experience some adventures and become a wasteland outlaw!"

The video for “Wasteland Outlaw” was directed, filmed and edited by Paul Sydow.

Watch "making of" footage below:

The brand-new majesty hoodie worn by the guys in the video can be exclusively purchased in the band's online shop at metalentertainment.de for a very special price when you use the coupon code: wastelandoutlaw

Tarek Maghary on the new record: "We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with Legends because we kept the essence of Majesty but at the same time got rid of all blinkers. Legends by all means is our most honest album to date and perfectly displays our lifestyle musically and lyrically. Be free and live every day to its fullest. Life is too short to do what others want so throw away all the bullshit that gets in your way and become a legend! To put it another way, Legends is the next level shit in Heavy Metal because it burns all the bridges behind you and leads you into a world of freedom!"

Find pre-order options at this location.

Tracklisting:

“The Will To Believe”

“Rizing Home”

“Burn The Bridges”

“We Are Legends”

“Wasteland Outlaw”

“Church Of Glory”

“Mavericks Supreme”

“Words Of Silence”

“Last Brigade”

“Blood Of The Titans”

“Stand As One”

“Burn The Bridges” lyric video: