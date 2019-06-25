MAJESTY - Legends Track-By-Track Video Streaming

German heavy metal act, Majesty, have released a track-by-track video for their new album, Legends, out on June 28 via Napalm Records. Find the clip below.

Singer Tarek Maghary on the new record: "We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with Legends because we kept the essence of Majesty but at the same time got rid of all blinkers. Legends by all means is our most honest album to date and perfectly displays our lifestyle musically and lyrically. Be free and live every day to its fullest. Life is too short to do what others want so throw away all the bullshit that gets in your way and become a legend! To put it another way, Legends is the next level shit in Heavy Metal because it burns all the bridges behind you and leads you into a world of freedom!"

Find pre-order options at this location.

Tracklisting:

“The Will To Believe”

“Rizing Home”

“Burn The Bridges”

“We Are Legends”

“Wasteland Outlaw”

“Church Of Glory”

“Mavericks Supreme”

“Words Of Silence”

“Last Brigade”

“Blood Of The Titans”

“Stand As One”

Track-by-track video:

"We Are Legends" video:

“Wasteland Outlaw” video:

“Burn The Bridges” lyric video:

Tour dates:

June

28 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher (with Powerwolf)

29 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It

30 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult

October

26 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

27 - München, Germany - Backstage Club

28 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

30 - London, UK - The Underworld

31 - Köln, Germany - MTC

November

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

3 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club