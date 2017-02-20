MAJESTY - New Video Log Focuses On Making Of Rebels Of Our Time Short Film

Majesty have released a new vlog in support of their upcoming new album, Rebels, due for release on March 3rd. The clip below offers a behind the scenes look at how the band filmed the Rebels Of Our Time short film.

More intense, more powerful and more epic - Majesty have reached the next stage of evolution and sound the horn of their new album Rebels to conquer the heavy metal throne. Recorded in the band's own studio and refined by the mixing and mastering of Frederik Nordsträm in the Studio Fredman, Rebels is the fundament for "Majesty 2.0".

Rebels will be released on March 3rd. Pre-order the album at this location or via the Amazon widget below and receive “Die Like Kings” as an instant grat track.





Tracklisting:

“Path To Freedom”

“Die Like Kings”

“Rebels Of Our Time”

“Yolo Hm”

“The Final War”

“Across The Lightning”

“Not Available”

“Iron Hill”

“Heroes In The Night”

“Running For Salvation”

“Fighting Till The End”

“Die Like Kings” lyric video:

Studio Diary 1 – Backing Vocals:

Studio Diary 2 – Vocal Recordings:

Studio Diary 3 – Album Title Announcement:

Finland’s Battle Beast will launch their Bringer Of Pain Over Europe 2017 tour on March 2nd in Mannheim, Germany. Support on the dates comes from Majesty and Gyze. A video trailer promoting the trek can be found below.

Bringer Of Pain Over Europe 2017 dates:

March

2 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

3 - Essen, Germany - Turock

4 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

5 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Club

6 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea

8 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

9 - Puget-Sur-Argent, France - Le Rat's

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

11 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

13 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

14 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

16 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

17 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

18 - Marsberg, Germany - Metal Diver Festival (Schützenhalle)

19 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms

23 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

24 - London, UK - Underworld

25 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

29 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

30 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

April

1 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

2 - Regensburg (Obertraubling), Germany - Eventhall Airport

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

7 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

9 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

Trailer: