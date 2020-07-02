MAJESTY OF REVIVAL Release Music Video For New Single "Guardians"

Ukrainian progressive metallers, Majesty Of Revival, have released a music video for their new single. "Guardians" is about the complication of a life path, filled with subjective visual description, tactile and audio figures. All this to make you not just listen, but also feel the song. There is a little bit of reference (actually it's huge) to one of the most iconic poets in the history of Ukraine - Taras Shevchenko.

The band comments: "This track taken from our upcoming fifth album we working on the last couple of months! Since 'Guardians' got massive radio support all over the world and so much love from all of you dear fans, we decided to drop this video. Filmed under pretty weird circumstances - coronavirus changed all of our plans, because of which we had to postpone filming and in the end even change locations due to lockdown, but anyway! Stay tuned for the new album updates!"