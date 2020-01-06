MAJESTY OF REVIVAL To Release "Guardians" Single This Month; Teaser Streaming

Ukrainian progressive metallers, Majesty Of Revival, returns with the new single, "Guardians", available on January 27. Check out a teaser below.

Majesty Of Revival's last album, Timeless, received high marks in media, showing that the band became bigger and bigger, bringing remarkable melodies with solid guitars and versatile vocals. Now they're proud to present to you probably the weirdest song ever written. "Guardians" is about the complication of a life path, filled with subjective visual description, tactile and audio figures. All this to make you not just listen, but also feel the song.

Note: There is a little bit of reference (actually it's huge) to one of the most iconic poets in the history of Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko.