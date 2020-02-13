MAJESTY Premier "Words Of Silence" Music Video

Majesty have released a brand new video for the ballad, “Words Of Silence”. Watch below.

Says frontman Tarek Maghary: “With 'Words Of Silence' we are happy to present you the last video of our recent album, Legends. The song is not a typical Majesty song but a very beautiful ballad about that you should always go your own way and follow your hopes and dreams no matter what other people say. Always stay true to yourself and you can reach every goal you want. The video was recorded during our Legends tour and so lots of you guys are also in the video. All together we are legends!"