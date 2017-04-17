MAJESTY Release New Metal Lounge Episode Featuring BATTLE BEAST; Video

Majesty have released a new episode of their YouTube talk format, Metal Lounge. On this special "on the road" edition, the band talks with their friends in Battle Beast about life on tour and more.

Majesty released their new album, Rebels, on March 3rd. Recorded in the band's own studio and refined by the mixing and mastering of Frederik Nordsträm in the Studio Fredman, Rebels is the fundament for "Majesty 2.0".

Tracklisting:

“Path To Freedom”

“Die Like Kings”

“Rebels Of Our Time”

“Yolo Hm”

“The Final War”

“Across The Lightning”

“Not Available”

“Iron Hill”

“Heroes In The Night”

“Running For Salvation”

“Fighting Till The End”

"Rebels Of Our Time” video:

“Die Like Kings” lyric video: