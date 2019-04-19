MAJESTY Unveil Legends Album Details; “Burn The Bridges” Lyric Video Streaming

German heavy metal act Majesty have used the two years since their latest album Rebels well: Next to relentless touring, the five piece got busy by pouring all its creativity into new and exciting material. Legends is the ninth Majesty studio album and leads all defenders of steel into a post-apocalyptic wasteland where mankind fights for a brighter future. New single and lyric video “Burn The Bridges” is streaming below.

Mastermind Tarek "MS" Maghary on the new record: "‘Burn the Bridges’ tells a little story about rebels escaping to an island where they can live free. But the song can also be applied to your everyday life because it is about leaving all the bullshit behind and do whatever you want to do. We can´t wait to play this massive singalong anthem live on stage and hear you guys scream a lot of ‘burns’ towards us!"

Find preorder options at this location.

Tracklisting:

“The Will To Believe”

“Rizing Home”

“Burn The Bridges”

“We Are Legends”

“Wasteland Outlaw”

“Church Of Glory”

“Mavericks Supreme”

“Words Of Silence”

“Last Brigade”

“Blood Of The Titans”

“Stand As One”

“Burn The Bridges” lyric video: