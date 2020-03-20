MAKE THEM SUFFER Know How To Survive A Funeral, Drop New Video For "Erase Me"

Australian metal merchants Make Them Suffer have announced their new album, How To Survive A Funeral, will drop this summer via Rise Records. To celebrate the announcement, the band has dropped the video for the first single "Erase Me". Proceed with caution — it's a ripper defined by keyboard melodies and throttling male-female vocal interplay.

"'Erase Me' is a song about pushing someone away and raises the question: Is it selfless or selfish to do?," the band explains. "It's unfortunate that some people are wired to always feel as if they're never good enough. The sentiment of the lyrics 'I've broken you enough so don't hate me, erase me' demonstrates the quality of selflessness. In retrospection, it's that same selflessness that makes you 'good enough.'"

Growth, and the desire for eternal forward motion, have been the concepts that have defined Make Them Suffer since the very beginning and have been the foundations that led them from the world's most remote capital city Perth in Australia to a visible name on stages around the world. As the band has traversed previous eras, the five-piece has grown through the genres of deathcore, melodic death metal, and metalcore. As they continue on this path, Make Them Suffer look to be defined by nothing more than the label "creative."

Through previously issued songs "Ether", "27", and "Hollowed Heart", the band has worked to shed itself of the shackles of expectation and looks towards the open road that lies ahead of it — the light that guides the way has a name and it's How To Survive A Funeral.

To assist in the redefinition of every line the band is known for, Make Them Suffer enlisted Drew Fulk A.K.A. WZRDBLD, who has worked with everyone from Motionless In White and Bullet For My Valentine to Yelawolf and Lil' Wayne. The band traveled to L.A. to hole up at Fulk's studio. It marked the first time in the band's career that it worked this closely with a producer and the result is truly something unique.

How To Survive A Funeral is Make Them Suffer's fourth full-length and sees inspiration from their past and present sounds twisted together into a package that will define their place amongst their contemporaries as a truly creative act.