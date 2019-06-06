MAKE THEM SUFFER Streaming New Song "Hollowed Heart"

Perth, Australia heavyweights, Make Them Suffer, have released the brand new song "Hollowed Heart". Listen below.

"'Hollowed Heart' is probably our angriest song to date, and was inspired by the heartbreaking circumstances of many close to me," said singer Sean Harmanis.

The track is the first new music from the band since it released the song "27" last summer. You can also listen to "27" below. The band's last album, Worlds Apart, arrived in 2017 via Rise Records.