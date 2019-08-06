MALACODA Post “Wrapped In Laments” Video

Releasing their album Restless Dreams during October of last year via Rockshots Records, Canada's horror influenced symphonic power metallers Malacoda are sharing with fans their new lyric video for their track “Wrapped In Laments”.

Vocalist Lucas Di Mascio explains the track:

"Full of melancholic lead melodies over a frantic, almost djent sounding guitar riff, topped off with a dissonant drawn-out scream, the song sounds eerie, angry and sad all at once. It was inspired by the "Lying Figure" monsters from the Silent Hill 2 video game. They are female creatures that are trapped in a strait jacket of their own skin. They have holes in their chest where their hearts should be and they spew acid if the main character gets too close. They are beautifully haunting and evoke pity and disgust. They represent how the main character's wife felt while dying of melanoma, she felt she was a monster- too hideous to love and trapped in her own skin. I always took the acid-spewing from the chest as symbolic to how she was very verbally abusive to the main character in her final days and said things that while hurtful, came from the heart. The chorus brings up the words "lie about" as a common phrase, and it's both referencing how the main character would lie to her about his infidelity, but also how she felt all she could do was physically lie in a bed and waste away."

Following on from the release of the Ritualis Aeterna EP, Malacoda will be releasing the new full length album Restless Dreams. The album delivers a full musical experience inspired by the horror video game Silent Hill 2. Malacoda first introduced their fans to the Silent Hill 2 storyline with the track "I Got A Letter", which featured on the band's sophomore release Ritualis Aeterna (Rockshots Records, 2017).

Restless Dreams is a musical journey through dark, tormented themes of doubt, loss, guilt and terror. The plot of the album follows a broken man’s journey through the ghost town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his dead wife asking him to meet her there. Malacoda brings a fresh interpretation of the themes within the ground-breaking video game classic Silent Hill 2.

Malacoda artfully bring to life the oppressive, claustrophobic aura of the fog consumed town with deviously clever song-writing and mind-cacthing lyrics, Malacoda truly understand the importance of meticulous production, and appreciate the masterful mix by Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Imonolith), Restless Dreams is a musical release unlike any other. Fans and new listeners alike, prepare for an atmospheric and melodic metal descent into a world of horror and despair.