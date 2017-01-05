MALACODA Premier “There Will Always Be One” Music Video; Ritualis Aeterna EP Out Now

Canadian horror inspired symphonic power metallers Malacoda (named after a demon from Dante’s Divine Comedy) unleashed their new 6-track EP, Ritualis Aeterna, this past December. The EP is the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut album. Packed with dark atmosphere, originality and innovation, this is gothic power metal for the 21st century with intelligence and intensity to rival that of their infernal inspirations.

A new video for the track, “There Will Always Be One”, which captures their behind the scenes time in studio recording Ritualis Aeterna, can be seen below.

Ritualis Aterna is available digitally on iTunes and on CD at MalacodaMetal.com. A full stream can be found here.

Tracklisting:

“Penny Dreadful”

“I Got A Letter”

“Pandemonium”

“The Wild Hunt”

“Linger Here”

“There Will Always Be One”

“There Will Always Be One” video:

“Penny Dreadful” video:

(Photo - Gary Kuiper of The Laundry Design Works)