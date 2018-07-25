MALACODA To Release Restless Dreams Album This Fall

Canadian metal band Malacoda are set to release a brand new album via Rockshots Records this fall.

Following on from the release of the Ritualis Aeterna EP, Malacoda will be releasing the new full length album Restless Dreams. The album delivers a full musical experience inspired by the horror video game Silent Hill 2. Malacoda first introduced their fans to the Silent Hill 2 storyline with the track "I Got A Letter", which featured on the band's sophomore release Ritualis Aeterna (Rockshots Records, 2017).

Restless Dreams is a musical journey through dark, tormented themes of doubt, loss, guilt and terror. The plot of the album follows a broken man’s journey through the ghost town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his dead wife asking him to meet her there. Malacoda brings a fresh interpretation of the themes within the ground-breaking video game classic Silent Hill 2.

Malacoda artfully bring to life the oppressive, claustrophobic aura of the fog consumed town with deviously clever song-writing and mind-cacthing lyrics, Malacoda truly understand the importance of meticulous production, and appreciate the masterful mix by Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Imonolith), Restless Dreams is a musical release unlike any other. Fans and new listeners alike, prepare for an atmospheric and melodic metal descent into a world of horror and despair.

Restless Dreams is set to be released via Rockshots Records on October 19th in North America and October 26th in Europe. More details to follow.