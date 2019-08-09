MALCOLM YOUNG: The Man Who Made AC/DC Book Now Available; Audio Interview With Author JEFF APTER Streaming

Jeff Apter, author of the new book, Malcolm Young: The Man Who Made AC/DC, was recently interviewed on the Australian Rock Show Podcast, coinciding with the book’s release this week (audio below).

"My goal was to reveal two things: Malcolm's key role within AC/DC - you know the fact that he really was the driving force of the band and document a lot of those decisions and key decisions and key movements that he made - also just reveal as much I could possibly learn about the man himself and you know, if I get that middle ground between those two - and get it right, like I think I’ve done - hopefully I've revealed a lot more about Malcolm Young than was known beforehand."

Speaking about the possibility of a new album and world tour by AC/DC, Apter reveals: "Yeah, it's really interesting. I’m of the school that without Malcolm it feels a little bit odd - it just doesn’t quite feel like AC/DC. But at the same time I totally ‘get it’. Angus is now - he's always been the focal point of the band but now Angus is really – he adopted I guess Malcolm's role as the driving force of the band, and Angus has never done anything else in his life. AC/DC has been his life since he was a teenager y’know and he's now deep into his 60’s. I think his attitude is like that of say the (Rolling) Stones or the old bluesmen - y’know ‘why do I have to stop ? What's forcing me to stop? If I can still play and still enjoy it and we still draw big crowds and we're not embarrassing ourselves there's no harm in doing what we’re doing’. There's still a demand for it as their recent tours have shown - y’know hundreds of thousands of people are still coming to see AC/DC."

Jeff Apter has written over twenty five books including 2017’s High Voltage: The Life of Angus Young AC/DC's Last Man Standing. He has also worked as a ghostwriter on books by former AC/DC bassist Mark Evans (Dirty Deeds) and AC/DC's former manager, Michael Browning (Dog Eat Dog).