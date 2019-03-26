MALEVOLENT CREATION – BRET HOFFMAN Memorial Fund Launched

Bret Hoffmann (also Down The Drain, Fire For Effect), who sang on Malevolent Creation’s first three landmark albums until he left after 1993's Stillborn, passed away on July 7th, 2018 at the age of 51 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

A campaign has launched on GoFundMe to engrave a bench with some text and his laser image etched into the granite to be placed at Resthaven Gardens in Tonawanda, NY.

Former guitarist Jim Nickles launched the campaign and says,

“Bret was a true friend, one of my oldest, and a legendary vocalist. We are raising these funds so that his family, friends, and fans will have a place to visit, and pay their respects as well as reflect on his life and legacy. We are raising $6,800 to cover the cost of the bench, the engraving/laser etching, and site placement fees. The memorial will be placed on site at Resthaven Gardens in Tonawanda, NY, which is where we got our first band name from. We are having a black, solid granite bench made that will honor him with some text, and his image laser etched in the granite. The bench will also contain a portion of his ashes.”