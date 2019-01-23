MALEVOLENT CREATION Debuts "Release The Soul" Music Video

'No one can destroy this Malevolent Creation’ is a legendary line by the late, great Bret Hoffmann, who passed away on July 7th, 2018. Renowned and revered for his vicious vocal style and unique onstage presence, Hoffmann is impossible to replace, but co-founder Phil Fasciana decided to face the challenge and affirm the truth behind this lyric from the group’s 1991 debut, The Ten Commandments.

Malevolent Creation have just released their new album, The 13th Beast, via Century Media Records, which features the group’s new lineup consisting of P.M. Cancilla (drums), Josh Gibbs (bass), Phil Fasciana (guitars) and vocalist/guitarist Lee Wollenschlaeger. Now, the band reveals the video for the track, "Release The Soul", which contains footage filmed by Chris Briggs, Roger Beaujard / Primitive Recordings and Quintin Supra / Eye Candy Photography House and was produced and directed by Guilherme Henriques.

Musically, The 13th Beast expands upon 2014’s Dead Man’s Path, yet also incorporates a brutality known from albums such as The Will To Kill and Eternal, which is further accentuated by Wollenschlaeger’s understandable yet deeper vocal tone and songwriting contributions. Just like Dead Man’s Path, the record offers artwork by German Latorres, and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound.

The 13th Beast can be ordered here.

Limited colored vinyl editions available via the links below:

- 100x clear / 200x transparent red - CMDistro

- 200x transparent green - Nuclear Blast mailorder

The album will be released by M-Theory Audio in North America on March 1st as CD digipak, silver vinyl and tape, pre-order it here.

The 13th Beast tracklisting:

"End The Torture"

"Mandatory Butchery"

"Agony For The Chosen"

"Canvas Of Flesh"

"Born Of Pain"

"The Beast Awakened"

"Decimated"

"Bleed Us Free"

"Knife At Hand"

"Trapped Inside"

"Release The Soul"

"Decimated" video:

"Mandatory Butchery" lyric video:

Malevolent Creation lineup:

Lee Wollenschlaeger - vocals / guitars

Phil Fasciana - guitars

Phil Cincilla - drums

Josh Gibbs - bass