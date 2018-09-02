MALEVOLENT CREATION - New Album Complete; Early 2019 Release In Planning

Malevolent Creation have completed work on their new studio album, entitled The 13th Beast. It will be released in early 2019 via Hammerheart Records. Founding guitarist Philip Fasciana has posted the following message:

"Get ready!!! New Malevolent Creation album The 13th Beast is ready to be mixed and mastered and ready for all to hear! Very proud of everyone involved and how heavy this album came out. I couldn't be more proud of my band members and the music we recorded for all of you to hear!"

Fasciana checked in with the following update back in November 2017:

"So this is the current situation considering Malevolent Creation and the new lineup for recording our 13th album and shows to follow.

After receiving so many great videos and songs from singers wanting to take over the vocal position after the departure of original vocalist Bret Hoffmann, I finally have found the right man for the job. I received a few songs from Lee Wollenschlaeger and his solo project Imperial Empire and was so impressed that after a lot of conversations and hearing his own compositions and demo's of him singing MC songs i could not deny his talent.

The demo song posted below is one of his songs that I really liked and told him we could work with his song for the next MC album and let people hear our new vocalist and his talent. He is also playing guitar in the band which makes us now a 4-piece, and to prove my commitment to him that he is now the vocalist I posted this demo song that he wrote and that is being re-recorded as we speak, so he can re-write the lyrics and I can lay down a couple guitar solos for this song.

We will be posting some more music with Lee Wollenschlaeger singing MC songs and between the music I have written for the next album and his music, as well as our bassist and drummer who both write music as well, we now have a band that is dedicated to record the heaviest MC album yet.

The new line up is:

Phil Fasciana - Guitars

Lee Wollenschlaeger - Vocals/Guitar

Phil Cancillal P.M. Cancilla-Drums

Josh L. Gibbs - bass

That is it for now and stay tuned for new updates and music. Take it or leave it, this is the new lineup!"

Former Malevolent Creation singer Bret Hoffmann (also Down The Drain, Fire For Effect) - who sang on performed on the band’s first three landmark albums releases until he left after 1993's Stillborn - has passed away at the age of 51 after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

His wife Kimberly Karan Hoffmann writes on Facebook: "Today is the saddest day of my life I just lost my soul mate the love of my my best friend has passed away I will always love u Bret Malev Hoffmann RIP my love ❤️❤️."