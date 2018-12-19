MALEVOLENT CREATION's The 13th Beast To See North American Release In March

Malevolent Creation will release their new album, The 13th Beast, in North America via M-Theory Audio on March 1st. The record - the group's first since the passing of original vocalist Bret Hoffman, who died from colon cancer earlier this year - is available now for pre-order in both CD digipak and exclusive limited-edition Silver colored vinyl (300 copies) and cassette (100 copies), here.

The band - who's new lineup consists of Phil Cincilla (drums), Josh Gibbs (bass), Phil Fasciana (guitars) and vocalist/guitarist Lee Wollenschlaeger (Throne Of Nails, Imperial Empire) - premiered a music video for the song “Decimated” last week. Watch the clip below.

Musically, The 13th Beast expands upon 2014’s Dead Man’s Path, yet also incorporates a brutality known from albums such as The Will To Kill and Eternal, which is further accentuated by Wollenschlaeger’s understandable yet deeper vocal tone and songwriting contributions. Just like Dead Man’s Path, the record offers artwork by German Latorres, and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound.

“We’re pleased to bring you the latest domestic release from a death metal institution,” states M-Theory Audio founder Marco Barbieri. “My experience with Malevolent Creation goes back to reviewing their demos in my fanzine back in college. I have closely followed their career ever since and even worked with the band previously while employed by Century Media. Everyone had concerns about the band’s future after Bret’s passing but I can say the group has laid down another solid and punishing slab worthy of their name.”

The 13th Beast will be released in Europe on January 18th as black and limited coloured LP plus 4-page LP booklet, CD, and digital album - pre-sales are available here.

Limited colored vinyl editions available via the links below:

- 100x clear / 200x transparent red - CMDistro

- 200x transparent green - Nuclear Blast mailorder

The 13th Beast tracklisting:

"End The Torture"

"Mandatory Butchery"

"Agony For The Chosen"

"Canvas Of Flesh"

"Born Of Pain"

"The Beast Awakened"

"Decimated"

"Bleed Us Free"

"Knife At Hand"

"Trapped Inside"

"Release The Soul"

"Decimated" video:

"Mandatory Butchery" lyric video:

Malevolent Creation lineup:

Lee Wollenschlaeger - vocals / guitars

Phil Fasciana - guitars

Phil Cincilla - drums

Josh Gibbs - bass