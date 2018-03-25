MALEVOLENT CREATION Sign With Hammerheart Records; Catalogue Re-Issues In The Works

Legendary US death metallers Malevolent Creation have joined Hammerheart Records as their label for releasing new and old music, and will be booked worldwide through Eternal Rock. The plan for 2018 is to release a brand new album and do a tour to play a set featuring Malevolent Creation songs from their first five albums.

Hammerheart Records will gradually re-issue all albums on LP, Deluxe 2-CD, MC and as merchandise. This includes the band's first three albums for Roadrunner, the albums for Pavement/Artic, and all albums released in the 21st century.

Go to Malevolent Creation's official Facebook page here for more information and updates.

Malevolent Creation checked in with the following update from founding guitarist Phil Fasciana back in November 2017:

"So this is the current situation considering Malevolent Creation and the new lineup for recording our 13th album and shows to follow.

"After receiving so many great videos and songs from singers wanting to take over the vocal position after the departure of original vocalist Bret Hoffmann, I finally have found the right man for the job. I received a few songs from Lee Wollenschlaeger and his solo project Imperial Empire and was so impressed that after a lot of conversations and hearing his own compositions and demo's of him singing MC songs i could not deny his talent.

"The demo song posted below is one of his songs that I really liked and told him we could work with his song for the next MC album and let people hear our new vocalist and his talent. He is also playing guitar in the band which makes us now a 4-piece, and to prove my commitment to him that he is now the vocalist I posted this demo song that he wrote and that is being re-recorded as we speak, so he can re-write the lyrics and I can lay down a couple guitar solos for this song.

"We will be posting some more music with Lee Wollenschlaeger singing MC songs and between the music I have written for the next album and his music, as well as our bassist and drummer who both write music as well, we now have a band that is dedicated to record the heaviest MC album yet.

"The new line up is:

Phil Fasciana - Guitars

Lee Wollenschlaeger - Vocals/Guitar

Phil Cancillal P.M. Cancilla-Drums

Josh L. Gibbs - bass

"That is it for now and stay tuned for new updates and music. Take it or leave it, this is the new lineup!"