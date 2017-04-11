MALEVOLENT CREATION - Three Classic Albums To Be Reissued In May

April 11, 2017, 41 minutes ago

news black death rarities malevolent creation

MALEVOLENT CREATION - Three Classic Albums To Be Reissued In May

Formed in New York in 1987 and relocated in Florida in 1988, Malevolent Creation have produced some of the most powerful and devastating death metal of all time. Their albums feature some of the most groundbreaking playing and screaming ever.

Soon available again in exclusive limited edition digipacks and coloured vinyls, all wrapped up with the original amazing classic artwork drawn by the legendary Dan Seagrave, those three much sought after highly priced albums online are absolutely mandatory in any death/thrash metal connoisseur’s collection.

The Ten Commandments, Retribution and Stillborn are to be re-released via Listenable Records on May 26th in limited edition digipack and coloured vinyls.

More details and pre-orders coming shortly. Watch out for exclusive vinyl versions.

Featured Audio

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews