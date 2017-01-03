MALICE Announce Slaying The Dragon Southwest US Tour; CAGE To Perform On Select Dates

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based true metal band, Malice, have announced their Slaying The Dragon southwest US tour with Cage (pictured below) on select dates.

Malice bassist RayMan James has checked in with the following comment: “ln a couple of weeks, Malice will bring the fight for heavy metal to the southwestern US on their Slaying The Dragon tour. We will be playing brand new songs off the band's upcoming second album such as "Slaying the Dragon", "SwordMetal" and "Wheels Of Steel", as well as songs that Malice fans have grown accustom to hearing at the live shows from our 2014 debut album, Triumph And Glory.

“Along the way, Malice will be playing a charity show in Las Vegas to raise money and awareness in the fight against human trafficking, a cause that the members of Malice have been very passionate and outspoken about. In addition, we will also be filming the new Malice music video while on tour.

“Malice is pleased to announce that power metal kings Cage will be joining them for two shows on the tour, in their hometown of San Diego and the charity fund raiser against human trafficking in Las Vegas where they will showcase songs from their latest, seventh album ,Ancient Evil. This is a call to arms for all soldiers of steel to join Malice in the fight for pure heavy metal! Let the Battle begin.”

Tour dates:

January

20 - House of Metal (Malone's) - Santa Ana, CA (with Graham Bonnet)

21 - Frogees - Apple Valley, CA (with Kantation)

22 - The Lexington - Downtown Los Angeles, CA

23 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA (with Cage)

25 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV (with Cage)

27 - Club X - Salt Lake City, UT

February

13 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN (with Lordi)

(Malice photo - MtLProductions.com)