MALICE Issue New Album Update; First Track Titles Revealed

Bassist Rayman James of Minneapolis, Minnesota-based true metal band, Malice, has checked from the recording studio with a new album recording update:

"Malice is currently working on our new second album, tentatively titled Death And Destruction. The recording process has taken longer than expected because we want it to be amazing, in order for it to be able to meet the high expectations of our fans, as well as our own standards. We don't want to rush out anything less than our very best.

“We are staying true to our roots and our hearts in playing the music we love and are so passionate about. Three song titles that we can reveal at this time are "Slaying The Dragon", "SwordMetal" and "Wheels Of Steel". While working on the album we have been and will continue to play shows. When it is finally released, it will be well worth it all.”

Malice released their hard hitting debut album, Triumph And Glory in 2014.

(Malice photo - MtLProductions.com)