MALLEVS MALEFICARVM - Homo Homini Lupus Track-By-Track Video #2 Streaming

German melodic black metal newcomers, Mallevs Maleficarvm, have released the second in a series of track-by-track videos detailing their debut album, Homo Homini Lupus, out today, April 21st, via NoiseArt Records. The clip is available for streaming below.

Founded back in 2011, mastermind Marius Berendsen entrenched himself over the course of the last years to give this beast of an album the final polishing.

Tracklisting:

“Homo Homini Lupus”

“Der Widerchrist”

“Under The Red Skies”

“A Blaze At Dawn”

“He Shall Bring No Light”

“Event Horizon”

“Sieben Sonnen”

“War”

“Tragedy And Triumph”

“Mors Ultima Ratio”

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

“He Shall Bring No Light” lyric video:

“Under The Red Skies” lyric video:

Trailer:

(Photo - Mallevs Maleficarvm Facebook)