MALPRAXIS - Brutal Death Metal Act Announces Debut Album

July 26, 2018, 2 hours ago

Cluj-Napoca, Romania based brutal death metal squad Malpraxis have announced that their debut album, Gutted In Gluttony, will be released by the end of the year in collaboration with Loud Rage Music.

Gutted In Gluttony's cover artwork is signed by Indonesian artist Kating Egepe and perfectly illustrates the total debauchery happening on this album, a real treat for fans of monsters like Cannibal Corpse, Suffocation, Dying Fetus, Disgorge, Gorgasm and Deeds Of Flesh among others.

Here's a sample of Florin's drum recording sessions at Live Set Studio (Cluj-Napoca):



