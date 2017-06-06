Malta’s FORSAKEN Sign With Mighty Music

Mighty Music has announced the signing of Malta’s Forsaken to the family. Forsaken was formed in 1990 and is considered one of the true survivors of the epic doom metal genre.

Albert Bell, founder, lyricist and bass player of Forsaken comments: "Signing with Michael (Anderson, Mighty Music President) and Mighty Music is a crucial step forward for the band. I have personally known Michael since the earliest days of the band. He is both a fan and a close friend of the band. His support and friendship are two important qualities that tipped the scale in Mighty's favor in the process of deciding on a new home for Forsaken. Moreover, from a business perspective, Mighty possesses all the requisite qualities we were looking for this time round. Mighty Music has grown considerably in stature and reputation and hosts some really awesome bands, and we are all really elated to be in such great company. Fans can expect our first full-length release with Mighty Music this fall. Pentateuch has all the ingredients epic doom maniacs have come to expect from the band - killer songs laced with soaring, passionate vocals from Leo, raging, fret-shredding solos from Sean, and head crushing riffs built on a very solid rhythm section. Combining with Simeon to build this foundation for the band is something that comes natural to us and is always a real pleasure. I am also really happy with the lyrics for this album....I really poured my soul into them. Every band member left no stone unturned into making this release a most worthy addition to our long history and discography. It has really been a long time coming, but the wait will be worth it and we are really chuffed that a label of Mighty Music's caliber has taken Forsaken and our new spawn Pentateuch on board, with the prospect of further releases in the future as our alliance with Mighty continues to grow".

Michael H. Andersen, Mighty Music says: "Ever since I visited Albert Bell on Malta back in 1996, I regret not having signed Forsaken to my label earlier. I've been a huge fan of the band since I heard the doom cult classic Where Angels Have Fallen for the first time in 1992-1993. The fact that Forsaken now is a part of my family, makes my old doom heart so proud".

Forsaken are currently doing the final touches on their first album in six years. Pentateuch is the title and it will be released on October 13th on LP, CD and digital. A release concert will be held in Malta on October 14th in a new venue called The Garage in Zebbug and afterwards the band will be heading on European tour.