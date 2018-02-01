MAMMOTH GRINDER Debut "Locust's Nest" Music Video
Underground extreme metal trio Mammoth Grinder have released a Jenn Smith-directed video for "Locust's Nest", a track from the band's fourth full-length, Cosmic Crypt, out now. The video can be found below.
Self-recorded by the band at Trax East in South River, NJ, mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sepultura, Inquisition) and mastered by Toxic Holocaust’s Joel Grind, Cosmic Crypt is an 11 track slab of primitive, punk-inflected death metal.
Frontman Chris Ulsh (Power Trip, Impalers) recruited Mark Bronzino (Iron Reagan) and Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, ex-Darkest Hour) to take Mammoth Grinder to new heights of misanthropic rage and blazing songcraft. Features stunning cover art from the legendary Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Autopsy, Angelcorpse, Pink Floyd).
Cosmic Crypt is available on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and all digital retail outlets.
Cosmic Crypt tracklisting:
"Grimmenstein"
"Servant Of The Most High"
"Blazing Burst"
"Divine Loss"
"Molotov"
"Superior Firepower"
"Human Is Obsolete"
"Locust’s Nest"
"Mysticism"
"Rotting Robes"
"Cosmic Crypt"
"Locust’s Nest" video:
"Blazing Burst":
"Servant Of The Most High" video:
"Superior Firepower":
Mammoth Grinder will embark on a headlining tour in support of Cosmic Crypt. Support will come from numerous bands including labelmates Gatecreeper, Genocide Pact, and more. A full list of dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
February
2 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^
3 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter ^
4 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood
5 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
6 - Memphis, TN - Rock Room
7 - Little Rock, AR - Vino’s
8 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
9 - Houston, TX - White Swan
10 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
11 - San Antonio, TX - Korova Basement
12 - El Paso, TX - Neon Rose
13 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge *
15 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Resident
17 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s Mile High
18 - Santa Cruz, CA - TBA
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Beehive Social Club
21 - Denver, CO - Streets of London
22 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
23 - Minneapolis, MN - Hexagon Bar
24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
25 - Detroit, MI - Cellarman’s
26 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock Room
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
March
1 - Boston, MA - Middle East
2 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus
3 - Montclair, NJ - The Meatlocker
^ with Genocide Pact
* with Gatecreeper
(Photo - Jillian Keats)