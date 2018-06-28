MAMMOTH GRINDER Release "Cosmic Crypt" Music Video; North American Headline Dates Announced

June 28, 2018, 14 minutes ago

news heavy metal black death mammoth grinder

MAMMOTH GRINDER Release "Cosmic Crypt" Music Video; North American Headline Dates Announced

Underground extreme metal trio Mammoth Grinder have released the official video for “Cosmic Crypt”, the title-track off their recently released full-length album. Watch below:

Additionally, Mammoth Grinder announce a brief headlining tour in the Pacific Northwest beginning July 31st. The four-date tour including a performance at the annual Olympia Hardcore Festival. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

July
31 - Vancouver, BC - 333

August
1 - Portland, OR - Tonic
2 - Seattle, WA - Highline
3-4 - Olympia, WA - Olympia HC Fest



Featured Audio

DESTINED TO DIE - "I Close My Eyes"

DESTINED TO DIE - "I Close My Eyes"

Featured Video

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

Latest Reviews