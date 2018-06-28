MAMMOTH GRINDER Release "Cosmic Crypt" Music Video; North American Headline Dates Announced

Underground extreme metal trio Mammoth Grinder have released the official video for “Cosmic Crypt”, the title-track off their recently released full-length album. Watch below:

Additionally, Mammoth Grinder announce a brief headlining tour in the Pacific Northwest beginning July 31st. The four-date tour including a performance at the annual Olympia Hardcore Festival. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

July

31 - Vancouver, BC - 333

August

1 - Portland, OR - Tonic

2 - Seattle, WA - Highline

3-4 - Olympia, WA - Olympia HC Fest