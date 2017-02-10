MAMMOTH GRINDER Sign To Relapse Records; New Album Due This Fall

Relapse Records has announced the signing of genre-bashing Texan trio, Mammoth Grinder. Formed in 2006 in Austin, TX, and consisting of members of Power Trip and Iron Reagan, Mammoth Grinder combine primitive, punk-inflected death metal with the most manic elements of hardcore, crust and grindcore. The band has released three full-lengths and numerous splits and EPs since forming over a decade ago.

After a brief hiatus in 2014, Mammoth Grinder have returned and entered the studio earlier this week to record their fourth full-length album. Entitled Cosmic Crypt, the new album will consist of 11 tracks recorded to analog / tape at Trax East in South River, NJ.

The band commented on the signing and the new material: "Relapse has always been a good home for death metal and we're very pleased to be a part of their roster. This album will surely be our filthiest one yet."

Cosmic Crypt is slated for a fall 2017 release via Relapse Records and artwork will once again be handled by the legendary Joe Petagno (Motorhead, Sodom, Autopsy). Stay tuned for more info on the band and release.

Mammoth Grinder is:

Chris Ulsh - Bass / Vocals

Mark Bronzino - Guitar

Ryan Parrish - Drums

(Photo - Jillian Keats)