MAMMOTH GRINDER To Release Cosmic Crypt Album In January: "Superior Firepower” Track Streaming; Tour Dates Announced

Underground extreme metal trio Mammoth Grinder return after five long years with their fourth full-length, Cosmic Crypt, a non-stop, meteoric force of aggression and mayhem. Self-recorded by the band at Trax East in South River, NJ, mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sepultura, Inquisition) and mastered by Toxic Holocaust’s Joel Grind, Cosmic Crypt is an 11 track slab of primitive, punk-inflected death metal.

Frontman Chris Ulsh (Power Trip, Impalers) recruited Mark Bronzino (Iron Reagan) and Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, ex-Darkest Hour) to take Mammoth Grinder to new heights of misanthropic rage and blazing songcraft. Features stunning cover art from the legendary Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Autopsy, Angelcorpse, Pink Floyd). Stream the new track “Superior Firepower” below. Cosmic Crypt is due out January 26th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital order are available via Relapse.com here and all digital retail outlets.

Cosmic Crypt tracklisting:

"Grimmenstein"

"Servant Of The Most High"

"Blazing Burst"

"Divine Loss"

"Molotov"

"Superior Firepower"

"Human Is Obsolete"

"Locust’s Nest"

"Mysticism"

"Rotting Robes"

"Cosmic Crypt"

"Superior Firepower":

Mammoth Grinder will embark on a headlining tour in January in support of Cosmic Crypt. Support will come from numerous bands including labelmates Gatecreeper, Genocide Pact, and more. A full list of dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

February

2 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

3 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter ^

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

5 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

6 - Memphis, TN - Rock Room

7 - Little Rock, AR - Vino’s

8 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

9 - Houston, TX - White Swan

10 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

11 - San Antonio, TX - Korova Basement

12 - El Paso, TX - Neon Rose

13 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge *

15 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Resident

17 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s Mile High

18 - Santa Cruz, CA - TBA

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Beehive Social Club

21 - Denver, CO - Streets of London

22 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Hexagon Bar

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

25 - Detroit, MI - Cellarman’s

26 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock Room

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

March

1 - Boston, MA - Middle East

2 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

3 - Montclair, NJ - The Meatlocker



^ with Genocide Pact

* with Gatecreeper

(Photo - Jillian Keats)