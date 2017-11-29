MAMMOTH GRINDER To Release Cosmic Crypt Album In January: "Superior Firepower” Track Streaming; Tour Dates Announced
November 29, 2017, 13 minutes ago
Underground extreme metal trio Mammoth Grinder return after five long years with their fourth full-length, Cosmic Crypt, a non-stop, meteoric force of aggression and mayhem. Self-recorded by the band at Trax East in South River, NJ, mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sepultura, Inquisition) and mastered by Toxic Holocaust’s Joel Grind, Cosmic Crypt is an 11 track slab of primitive, punk-inflected death metal.
Frontman Chris Ulsh (Power Trip, Impalers) recruited Mark Bronzino (Iron Reagan) and Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, ex-Darkest Hour) to take Mammoth Grinder to new heights of misanthropic rage and blazing songcraft. Features stunning cover art from the legendary Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Autopsy, Angelcorpse, Pink Floyd). Stream the new track “Superior Firepower” below. Cosmic Crypt is due out January 26th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital order are available via Relapse.com here and all digital retail outlets.
Cosmic Crypt tracklisting:
"Grimmenstein"
"Servant Of The Most High"
"Blazing Burst"
"Divine Loss"
"Molotov"
"Superior Firepower"
"Human Is Obsolete"
"Locust’s Nest"
"Mysticism"
"Rotting Robes"
"Cosmic Crypt"
"Superior Firepower":
Mammoth Grinder will embark on a headlining tour in January in support of Cosmic Crypt. Support will come from numerous bands including labelmates Gatecreeper, Genocide Pact, and more. A full list of dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
February
2 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^
3 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter ^
4 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood
5 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
6 - Memphis, TN - Rock Room
7 - Little Rock, AR - Vino’s
8 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
9 - Houston, TX - White Swan
10 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
11 - San Antonio, TX - Korova Basement
12 - El Paso, TX - Neon Rose
13 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge *
15 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Resident
17 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s Mile High
18 - Santa Cruz, CA - TBA
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Beehive Social Club
21 - Denver, CO - Streets of London
22 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
23 - Minneapolis, MN - Hexagon Bar
24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
25 - Detroit, MI - Cellarman’s
26 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock Room
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
March
1 - Boston, MA - Middle East
2 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus
3 - Montclair, NJ - The Meatlocker
^ with Genocide Pact
* with Gatecreeper
(Photo - Jillian Keats)