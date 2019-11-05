MAMMOTH MAMMOTH Streaming New Song "Lead Boots"

Australia's high voltage outfit, Mammoth Mammoth, will release their fifth studio album, Kreuzung, on November 8 via Napalm Records. Kreuzung will be available on LP, CD and in digital formats, and can be pre-ordered here.

Listen to the album track, "Lead Boots", below:

Recorded and produced by Richard Behrens in the winter of 2018/19 at Big Snuff Studio, Berlin, it is the first album with the new lineup consisting of original members, Mikey Tucker (vocalist) and Frank Trobbiani (drums) and introducing new members, Marco Gennaro (guitarist) and Kris Fiore (bass). The rock 'n' roll juggernaut seized the opportunity to refine their hard-rock formula since the release of Mount The Mountain two years ago. The result is an electrifying sledgehammer that cements their name Mammoth Mammoth.

In January 2017, the band found themselves at a crossroads. Already committed to two European tours, including their first visit to Spain and Portugal plus a large number of shows on the summer festival circuit, original guitarist Ben Couzens and bassist Pete Bell were unable to perform those ongoing commitments. In order for Mammoth Mammoth to honour those shows, Tucker and Trobbiani needed to find replacement musicians to continue to bring the high-energy, beer-soaked, dirty-rock shows to their loyal fan base.

Inspired by new surroundings, Tucker, Trobbiani, Gennaro and Fiore holed themselves up in Rock Haus, Berlin in 2018 and crafted the new album together whilst searching for a new producer. Someone who would both challenge and nurture their new lineup.

Tucker says on working with Richard, "I wanted to introduce a new sound, something a little more vintage sounding. I was tired of listening to rock albums that were so overly produced they’d lost all their soul. I stumbled upon Big Snuff Studio and really liked the work they were doing with Kadavar." Trobbiani adds, "Writing and recording Kreuzung in Berlin has been a refreshing change, the collaborative process made the whole experience killer and we can’t wait to play it live to everyone."

Kreuzung, signifies where the band had found themselves in 2017, somewhere between the past, the present and the future. This album proves that the gritty rock 'n' roll manifesto of Mammoth Mammoth has truly evolved and they know exactly where they’re heading next.

Kreuzung tracklisting:

"I'm Ready"

"Wanted Man"

"Motherf@cker"

"Screamin'"

"Kreuzung"

"Tear it Down"

"Tonight"

"Mad World"

"Let Go"

"Lead Boots"

"God's Gonna Hate Me"

"Tear It Down" lyric video:

"Kreuzung" video:

Tour dates:

November

14 - Köln, Germany - MTC

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

17 - Weinheim, Germany- Café Central

18 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

19 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

20 - Hamburg, Germany - HeadCrash

21 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

22 - Erfurt, Germany - Museumskeller

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus

26 - München, Germany - Backstage Club

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Goldmarks

Mammoth Mammoth is:

Mikey Tucker - Vocals

Frank Trobbiani - Drums

Marco Gennaro - Guitar

Kris Sinister - Bass