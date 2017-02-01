MAMMOTH MAMMOTH To Release Mount The Mountain Album In April; Details Revealed

Melbourne, Australia-based rockers, Mammoth Mammoth, are back to deliver another powerful addition to their impressive list of prior heavy rock’n’roll convictions.

Over the course of their career, Mammoth Mammoth have already left a stamp on the music scene and have proved to be one of Australia’s hottest and heaviest rock exports. Now the 4-piece band, well-known for their unique and energetic live shows which are fronted by the charismatic vocalist Mikey Tucker, unveil first details about the bands upcoming fourth studio album, titled Mount The Mountain, set to be released April 28th via Napalm Records.

Eleven power tracks that threaten to blow your mind, Mammoth Mammoth yet again deliver stompers that will lead us blindfolded into a hellish inferno of psyched-out riffs and debauched, fist-pumping anthems.

“We consider the writing of our albums not unlike working on a top fuelling drag car. We tinker around a bit, we strip the engine down to rebuild it by adding a couple new parts whilst taking some out, always trying to make it run faster and sounding louder, this time though we've added a bigger exhaust system and a shitload of nitrous… and a cup holder,” comments frontman Mikey Tucker on the upcoming release.

Mount The Mountain tracklisting:

“Mount The Mountain”

“Spellbound”

“Hole In The Head”

“Kickin’ My Dog”

“Procrastination”

“Sleep Walker”

“Epitome”

“Hard Way Down”

“Wild And Dead”

“Cold Liquor”

“I Cant Get You Out Of My Head” (Bonus Track)

Mount The Mountain will be available as a CD Digipack, Digital Download and LP Gatefold.