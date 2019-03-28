Man Who Kills 90-Year-Old Claims Nordic Heavy Metal Music “Spoke To Him”

According to the Richland Source, Nordic heavy metal music allegedly drove Cody Lutz to stab 90-year-old Omar Brown to death with a piece of a broken, wooden dowel rod, a Mansfield police detective testified on Thursday.

Detective Dave Scheurer said Lutz, 31, of 478 Parkview St., Mansfield, told him the music "spoke to him" and told him to kill before midnight on March 18 or that "Armageddon would begin and last for 1,000 years."

The 27-year police veteran's testimony came Thursday afternoon during a preliminary hearing in Mansfield Municipal Court. At the end of the 23-minute hearing, during which Scheurer was the only witness, Judge Jerry Ault found sufficient probable cause to bind the case over to a Richland County grand jury.

Lutz is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Brown in the victim's residence at 1831 Middle Bellville Rd., Apt. 3, in the Morchester Villa senior citizens community.

Scheurer said Lutz had a key to the victim's apartment and drove there with the intention of killing Brown.

