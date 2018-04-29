Manager DOC McGHEE Weighs In On Suggestion KISS Can Continue Without PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS - "KISS Is A Way Of Life"

Juliette Miranda of The Unwritable Rant podcast recently interviewed KISS manager Doc McGhee, who also works with Bon Jovi. McGhee offers his thoughts on the music industry and nurturing young talent, talks about his early days as a manager, reveals advice he once offered Jon Bon Jovi, and speaks out on the idea of KISS continuing without Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

McGhee: "Is there a next generation Green Hornet? Is there a next generation of Superman? No, there's just fucking Superman. There's been six of them, but still, it's Superman. As long as these kids walk out there and they have that make-up and they have that attitude and they have a great fucking visual show... this isn't Dark Side Of The Moon. People didn't come here with their fucking headphones on to fucking have this musical experience. They came here to have fun, to see shit blown up, people flying around. It's fucking Cirque Du Soleil. If you put nothing on stage but talent they're going to fucking die. That's what KISS is... KISS is a way of life."

Speaking with the Chicago Sun-Times in support of his ongoing Vault Experience tour, KISS icon Gene Simmons touched on the idea that the band will officially call it quits at some point.

Simmons: "We can’t keep doing this forever. We are the hardest-working band in show business. If Jagger stepped into my Dragon Boots he couldn’t last a half hour. The band doesn’t want to stay on stage a day longer than when we feel valid. Remember, we introduced ourselves as 'When you wanted the best you got the best, the hottest band in the world. Not we 'used to be' the best."

