Manager RICK SALES Says SLAYER’s Decision To Stop Touring “Doesn't Mean The End Of The Band”

In a new interview with Slayer manager Rick Sales, he tells Masslive.com that the thrash legend’s decision to stop touring “doesn't mean the end of the band. It’s just the end of touring. I always thought of it as, 'you go out on top,'” he says. “They made that decision. They're not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice.”

“I'm really lucky to work with guys who are my friends. Nobody's done what they've done,” he adds. “And the team's been together a long time. The agents. The publicists. Several of the crew members have been with the team for a long time. Not many groups have lasted this long. For me, it's bittersweet, but I'm honored to be involved.”

Slayer has just released The Repentless Killogy via Nuclear Blast Records. Revenge, murder, bloodshed and retribution. The Repentless Killogy film was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed the three brutal music videos - "You Against You," "Repentless," and "Pride in Prejudice"- for Slayer's final studio album Repentless (2015).

"When we set out to do these initial three videos," said McDonnell, "we had the intention of continuing the next adventures of Slayer and Wyatt on a following album. But, Slayer announced that Repentless was the final album and tour, so this story, the videos, and finally a full live concert at the end is a perfect wrap up of the Repentless final tour. This is the finale of Slayer. This is the end of the monsters."

Uncompromising and unmissable, part one of Slayer: The Repentless Killogy begins with the powerful short narrative film that brings together the music of Slayer and the grisly story they wanted to tell. Opening with the trilogy of music videos assembled as one chronological storyline, we are introduced to the narrative's main character Wyatt, a former Neo Nazi associated with a gang known as "The Hand Brotherhood," whose signature mark was a bloody handprint left after a murder had taken place.

The Repentless Killogy stars many of the actors who appeared in the original video series: Jason Trost ("Beats of Rage," "Hatchet III") as Wyatt, Danny Trejo ("Machete," "From Dusk Til Dawn"), Richard Speight ("Band of Brothers," "Supernatural"), Derek Mears ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Jessica Pimentel ("Orange Is The New Black"), Tyler Mane ("X-Men," "Halloween!!"), Bill Moseley ("The Devil's Rejects," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2"), Caroline Williams ("The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2," "Sharknado 4"), and Sean Whalen ("Twister," "The People Under The Stairs").

Part two of The Repentless Killogy features Slayer's entire live set performed at the Los Angeles Forum on August 5, 2017, and was directed by Wayne Isham who has directed videos for artists including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, and Britney Spears. Presented in front of one of the most striking stage productions of the band's career, Slayer performs fan-favorites including "South of Heaven," "War Ensemble," "Mandatory Suicide," "Dead Skin Mask," "Raining Blood," and "Angel Of Death".

The is available digitally and on Blu-ray, and the soundtrack from that concert will be released as both a two-disc vinyl and two CD packages.

Slayer have kicked off The Final Campaign, the last leg of its Final World Tour, wrapping its touring career up with two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30. Those final dates are below.

November

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA