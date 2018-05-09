MANDRAH Featuring Former GRIP INC. Guitarist WALDEMAR SORYCHTA Streaming New Song "The Wedding"

Mandrah, featuring acclaimed producer/guitarist Waldemar Sorychta, are streaming their new song "The Wedding" (listen below).

Waldemar Sorychta's music has never been about walking trodden paths, following trends or copying other bands. Instead he always set marks himself - as the producer for genre classics like Moonspell's Irreligious, Samael's Passage and Tiamat's Wildhoney, as well as the creative mastermind behind groove thrash giants Grip Inc. (with Slayer's Dave Lombardo), the multinational metal supergroup Voodoocult (with Phillip Boa, Mille Petrozza, Chuck Schuldiner, Dave Lombardo), critically acclaimed Enemy Of The Sun, and legendary old school thrashers Despair.

With Mandrah in his hands, Waldemar Sorychta is the driving force behind one of the most exciting bands to appear in 2018. The band's music is a shining blend of crushing metal riffs, with a hunting groove reminiscent of Grip Inc.'s signature sound meeting an outstanding voice. Danish-German professional singer Cornelia Schmitt (The Heroines) beats the faceless masses of female operatic voices in today's metal scene within the blink of an eye. With a powerful voice evoking the late Amy Winehouse, the singer explodes from low tuned coolness to roaring heavyness, from a gentle punk spark to graceful heights and balladic fragility.

Mandrah is joined by Vic Chains (The Spook, The Dead Kings), a drum powerhouse, highly active in the scene, whose experience ranges from crunchy hardrock to melodic gothic and from dramatic horropunk to catchy synthesizer tunes - the right guy to bring the bands diversity to life on stage.

(Photo - Michael Opeitz)