MÅNEGARM Premiers "Sveablotet" Lyric Video

Swedish Viking metallers, Månegarm, have released a lyric video for "Sveablotet", the opening song on their upcoming studio record, Fornaldarsagor. Watch the clip below.

Due for release on April 26th via Napalm Records, Fornaldarsagor will contain eight furious tracks that breathe new life into sagas and tales from a pre-christianized, pagan era that made Scandinavia into what it is today - and those sagas have now been wrapped in exciting viking metal. Månegarm give furious details to all tracks via their socials. Head over to their Facebook to get deep insights to each and every track individually.

Special versions will also include two exclusive bonus tracks - available digitally and with the strictly limited CD Deluxe Box. Take a look at the full tracklisting below and make sure to check out all available formats and special bundles.

Available formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Gold - limited to 300 units

- CD Deluxe Box incl. 4 Page Digipack, 2 CD Single, Pendant & Album cover Flag - limited to 500 units

- Digital Album

- Shirt + Digipack

- Shirt + 1LP Gatefold Black

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sveablotet"

"Hervors arv"

"Slaget vid Bråvalla"

"Ett sista farväl"

"Spjutbädden"

"Tvenne drömmar"

"Krakes sista strid"

"Dödskvädet"

Bonus tracks:

"(Don’t Need) Religion" (Motörhead cover)

"Day Star, Son Of Dawn" (Re-recorded song from 1995, never before released)

"Sveablotet" lyric video:

Månegarm lineup:

Erik Grawsiö - Vocals, bass

Markus Andé - Guitar

Jakob Hallegren - Drums

(Photo - Jens Ryden)